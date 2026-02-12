BRICS WAS ALWAYS MORE WISHFUL THINKING THAN REALITY:
And just like that, BRICS is over 🙌 https://t.co/Q78elGhviR
— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) February 12, 2026
BRICS WAS ALWAYS MORE WISHFUL THINKING THAN REALITY:
And just like that, BRICS is over 🙌 https://t.co/Q78elGhviR
— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) February 12, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.