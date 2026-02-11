THIS IS CNN: CNN has lost nearly two-thirds of its viewership since 2016 amid growing fears network is circling the drain.
To be fair, they’re far from the only DNC-MSM institution that’s circling the drain:
⚡️The institution is dead.
The numbers are a death certificate. Six percent trust means collapse already occurred. The system is running on inertia, not legitimacy.
The function has been replaced but the corpse is still moving. Journalism today performs motion without force. It… https://t.co/t3kyC7ymxB
— SightBringer (@_The_Prophet__) February 11, 2026