MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: No More Illegal Alien Buyers For Colony Ridge. “Remember Colony Ridge, the housing development northeast of Houston evidently pitched to illegal aliens that boasted such ‘features’ as high crime rates and substandard infrastructure? A settlement between the state and the developer means no more home sales to illegal aliens there.”
