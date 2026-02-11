IT’S MY THURSDAY ESSAY FOR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: What in the Actual Hell Is Going on in Russia? “Let’s get this out of the way right at the start: I have questions but no answers. But, dang, are the questions head-scratchingly fascinating for what they very nearly almost reveal about wartime life in Russia and on the frontlines of the Russo-Ukraine War. It all started, as so many things do these days, with a popular messaging platform.”