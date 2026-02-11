KEEP CUTTING:
This is insane…
The number of federal government employees is now at it’s lowest level in 50+ years.
Dropped off a cliff after Trump was elected. pic.twitter.com/zZu2jzUC8S
— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 11, 2026
