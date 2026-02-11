TRUMP MUST BE POLLING REALLY WELL: Gallup Ends Presidential Approval Polling.

Gallup said Wednesday it will stop tracking and publishing presidential job approval and political figure favorability ratings this year, ending a public opinion yardstick it helped define for nearly nine decades.

A Gallup spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that the company will cease publishing individual politicians’ favorability and approval ratings, adding that this decision “reflects an evolution in how Gallup focuses its public research and thought leadership.”

Gallup is among the best-known names in U.S. polling, having pioneered systematic presidential job approval polling as a way to gauge public satisfaction with how presidents were performing their duties.