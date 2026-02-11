NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Ohio State University placed an assistant professor on administrative leave Tuesday after a viral video showed him tackling a person seeking a video interview with E. Gordon Gee, the university’s former president.

In the video of the altercation, the professor, Luke Perez, appears to be trying to prevent two people from asking Gee further questions and filming him. Mike Newman, who told The Chronicle he is an independent documentarian, took a step toward Perez when the professor struck the camera out of his hand and pushed him to the ground. Perez, who teaches in the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture, and Society, directed a request for comment to university communications.

A university spokesman called the incident “very concerning” and said the “faculty member involved” has been placed on leave. He added that campus police are investigating.

Newman, an Ohio State alumnus, told The Chronicle that his neck and shoulder hurt after the incident and that he went to the emergency room.

Newman and D.J. Byrnes, a journalist who writes a Substack newsletter about Ohio politics, entered Smith Lab in an attempt to interview Gee, who is a paid consultant for the Chase Center. The former West Virginia University president has made headlines recently for defending Les Wexner, a prominent university donor, who had a public relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Late last month, he called attempts to remove Wexner’s name from a building “cancel culture.”