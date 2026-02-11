HOW ARE THOSE TALKS GOING? LIKE SO: F-35s Deploy Closer to Middle East After US Talks with Iran.

More stealthy U.S. fighter jets moved closer to the Middle East on Feb. 9, with a half dozen F–35A Lightning II fifth-generation planes landing at RAF Lakenheath, U.K., after crossing the Atlantic, flight tracking data and air traffic control communications show.

The U.S. has bolstered airpower and air defenses in the Middle East and Europe as the Trump administration has threatened to strike Iran if a deal constraining its nuclear program is not reached.

The F–35s from Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing departed Burlington Air National Guard base on the morning of Feb. 9 using the callsigns “Tabor 41” through “Tabor 46.”

The F–35s were accompanied by three KC–135 Stratotankers refueling aircraft that departed from Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, using the callsigns “Gold 81,” “Gold 82,” and “Gold 83.” Those tankers landed at RAF Mildenhall, a base near Lakenheath, flight tracking data shows.

The jets add to six other F–35s from the squadron, which have made their way to Spain.