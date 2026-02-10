RING BUD LIGHTS ITSELF: ‘Creepy’ Super Bowl ad sparks backlash, viewers vow ‘never’ to buy this popular product.

Super Bowl commercials often spark conversation, but one 2026 ad in particular has caused quite a stir. The home security company Ring aired a Super Bowl advertisement highlighting the AI-powered Search Party feature. When a pet owner reports their pet missing in the Ring app, Search Party kicks in on participating outdoor Ring cameras, scanning the area for the missing pet. The commercial presented the feature as a wholesome way to reunite pets with their beloved owners, but many viewers took issue with the implications of Search Party. “Do you see what I did there? I disguised mass human surveliance [sic] as a puppy search party,” one X user wrote. Other social media posts slammed the commercial as “creepy as can be,” “concerning” and “invasive.” “Marketing team at Ring Camera HQ seriously sat around and was like, ‘How do we sell unconstitutional surveillance of our citizens during the Super Bowl?’ And one guy was like “DOGS!’” one person quipped. Another X user stated that their main takeaway from this year’s Super Bowl commercials was “never buy a Ring camera.”

One wag tweeted yesterday:

I’ve never seen a commercial destroy a company’s reputation before. Great work, Ring. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 9, 2026

Bud Light would like a word pic.twitter.com/pdCA5KOffa — 4everLSU 💜💛 (@Mignonne21) February 9, 2026

To be fair, it wasn’t just the appearance in 2023 of Dylan Mulvaney, it was the words of Bud Light’s (now-former) marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid, attacking her (now-former) customers:

“It’s like we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity,” [Heinerscheid] opined. “It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different. And appeals to women and to men. And representation, isn’t it the heart of evolution?” She went on: “We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.” This corporate jabber and diversity talk might wow the sisters and woke crowd. It makes many of her actual beer drinkers want to barf. Born into a high-powered lawyer family with connections extending from Texas to Southern California and the East, she attended Groton, Harvard and then Wharton. Alissa is the ultimate brand manager and Prep-Woke Girlboss. Alissa talks in fluent psychobabble: the trendy drivel of her finding emotional safe spaces to process her feelings, the listening and empathy, the journey and trials. In this self-scripted narrative, she overcomes uncertainty, hardship and suffering to be the best in her field, catnip for aspiring female managers. She professes to be a beacon, “bringing women along with me and inspiring the next generation of female leaders to keep moving forward and pursue careers in male-dominated industries.” But does Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president for marketing Bud Light, by far the nation’s biggest beer brand, know her product or her customers? Does she even like them? At least she could pretend.

Speaking of hating their longtime customers, in less than a decade, Jaguar went from depicting the average Jaaaaaag man like this…

….to this, which blew that brand up in spectacular fashion:

And as a result: Jaguar Land Rover designer behind woke rebrand ‘escorted from office.’