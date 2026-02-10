I STUCK WITH THE PUPPY BOWL THIS YEAR: TPUSA Halftime Show Ruled a Fumble. “I’ve written this article three times now, going back and forth over how criticizing Turning Point USA (TPUSA) would go over with an audience full of Charlie Kirk fans, myself among them. After surveying social media and talking to a few people, I’ve decided it needs to be said: TPUSA’s alternate halftime show was a fumble, and an ugly one.”