PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Noam Chomsky’s Lame Excuses for His Years of Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Back in 2023, Noam Chomsky confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that he received a March 2018 transfer of roughly $270,000 from an Epstein-linked account. That too was just an innocent favor, Valeria Chomsky insists.

Regarding the reported transfer of approximately $270,000, I must clarify that these were entirely Noam’s own funds. At the time, Noam had identified inconsistencies in his retirement resources that threatened his economic independence and caused him great distress. Epstein offered technical assistance to resolve this specific situation. On this matter, Epstein acted accordingly, recovering the funds for Noam, in a display of help and very likely as part of a machination to gain greater access to Noam. Epstein acted solely as a financial advisor for this specific matter. To the best of my knowledge, Epstein never had access to our bank or investment accounts.

Now, keep in mind, for just about all his intellectual career, Noam Chomsky has been a furious critic of American capitalism (“a grotesque catastrophe”), the wealthy elites of the U.S., and corporate influence over politics. He has written, “in this world there happen to be huge concentrations of private power that are as close to tyranny and as close to totalitarian as anything humans have devised… The corporations are just as totalitarian as Bolshevism and fascism.”

Recall that Epstein ran a financial management firm that catered to billionaire clients.

So just the longtime friendship with a person who had the public persona of Epstein, never mind his horrific private acts, seems like an abrogation of his stated values. The not-all-that-well hidden revelation that Epstein was a notorious sex trafficker suggests that at best Chomsky was astonishingly oblivious to a man he spent considerable time with… or he didn’t look and didn’t want to know. He was all too happy to believe that his friend was being accused by “publicity seekers or cranks.”

For what it’s worth, some big former fans of Chomsky are disgusted.