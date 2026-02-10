IT’S COME TO THIS: Sam Darnold’s insane California tax bill stunningly exceeds Super Bowl winnings.

Sam Darnold’s big Super Bowl win Sunday night actually ended up costing the quarterback money.

Because of California tax laws, the Seahawks star reportedly will owe more than the $178,000 he earned for helping lift Seattle to a 29–13 victory over the Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

According to Sportico, Darnold’s bill to the Golden State will be $249,000 following Seattle’s latest championship.

The outlet stated the sizable check is due to California’s “jock taxes,” which force pro athletes who don’t live in the state to fork over percentages of their yearly income based on the number of days they work in California.

The days have been dubbed “duty days,” and after the Seahawks touched down in NorCal on Feb. 1, Darnold and the rest of his team accumulated eight days total by playing in Santa Clara on Sunday night.