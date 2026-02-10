THE CRITICAL DRINKER: The Mandalorian And Grogu – Does Disney Actually Hate This Movie? “This is your first Star Wars feature film in more than half a decade. In fact, let’s not kid ourselves here. It’s basically a Hail Mary pass in the dying seconds of the game, a final chance to tie the score before it’s all over. And it’s been treated more like just another forgettable TV show roll out. [Does Disney] know something we don’t? Do they know that the film sucks and it’s got almost no chance at the box office? So why throw good money after bad?”