AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Support For ICE Skyrockets To 99% After Halftime Show https://t.co/H6qn2GaACv pic.twitter.com/O0xcMJnlJN
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 9, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Support For ICE Skyrockets To 99% After Halftime Show https://t.co/H6qn2GaACv pic.twitter.com/O0xcMJnlJN
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 9, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.