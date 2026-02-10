THIS IS THE WAY:

I might just spend the next year laughing so hard that I'm in danger of rupturing my abdomen. Yes. The evidence that Donald Trump was a Federal informant in the Epstein case has been trickling out for a couple of years now. I am too libertarian to be MAGA and by no means Donald… https://t.co/YZse9W7hwj — Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) February 10, 2026

Exit quote: “Absolutely brilliant move by Trump not to exculpate himself by saying in public ‘I helped the law take Epstein down.’ Now his enemies are in so deep that all of their choices are horribly self-destructive.”

That’s been Trump’s MO since he entered politics over a decade ago, yet his enemies still never learn.