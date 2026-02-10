February 10, 2026

THIS IS THE WAY:

Exit quote: “Absolutely brilliant move by Trump not to exculpate himself by saying in public ‘I helped the law take Epstein down.’ Now his enemies are in so deep that all of their choices are horribly self-destructive.”

That’s been Trump’s MO since he entered politics over a decade ago, yet his enemies still never learn.

Posted at 1:29 pm by Stephen Green