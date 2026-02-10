TWO SUPER BOWLS IN ONE!

Shot: Nevada sportsbooks see lowest Super Bowl betting handle since 2016.

Star power and excitement were way down in Super Bowl 60. So was the betting handle in Nevada. The amount of money wagered at the state’s 186 sportsbooks on the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Sunday’s NFL title game was $133.8 million, according to figures released Monday by the Gaming Control Board. That number is the lowest in Nevada since 2016 ($132.5 million) and more than $50 million shy of the state’s record Super Bowl handle of $190 million set in 2024 for the first Super Bowl played in Las Vegas.

—The Las Vegas Review Journal, yesterday.

Chaser: Bad Bunny smashes the record for the most watched Super Bowl Halftime Show in history with 135.4 MILLION views.

Puerto Rican star Bad Buddy (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) brought his Latin roots to the stadium with his catchy hits including NUEVAYoL, DtMF and EoO. And while ring-wing commentators and President Trump were quick to criticize, it has become the most watched halftime show ever after live viewing figures were revealed. A whopping 135.4 million people worldwide watched the show live which also saw him make history by becoming the first musician to perform entirely in Spanish at a Super Bowl. It just beats the record set last year by rapper Kendrick Lamar whose halftime show had 133.5 million viewers.

—The London Daily Mail, today.

Going forward, the NFL really should aim for putting on a Super Bowl its halftime show can be proud of.