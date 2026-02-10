AREC BARRWIN? What North Korea Is Really Afraid Of. “In 2020, North Korea introduced the Anti-Reactionary Thought and Culture Act, which describes anything that comes from South Korea as ‘rotten ideology that paralyzes the people’s revolutionary sense.’ Anyone found with the media in their possession can be sentenced to five to fifteen years in a labor camp, and anyone who distributes it or organizes a viewing is subject to the death penalty.”