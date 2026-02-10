THE MULLAHS CAN’T HAVE NUKES, PERIOD: Iran steps up arrests, floats ‘diluting’ its enriched uranium as Netanyahu heads to US. “The arrests — including that of Javad Emam, the spokesperson for the country’s main reformist coalition — came after Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman that both sides painted as positive. And they came on the eve of a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he will reportedly brief US President Donald Trump about Israeli intelligence on Iran.”