RING’S ‘LOST DOG’ SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL SPARKS MASS SURVEILLANCE FEARS:

A Super Bowl commercial that features Amazon’s Ring doorbell camera triggered tremendous backlash online, with many viewers worrying that it glorifies mass surveillance.

The “Be A Hero In Your Neighborhood” ad begins with a video of a young girl reunited with her dog before jumping to a fictionalized preview of when her family pet went missing. Ring founder Jamie Siminoff explains during the ad that 10 million dogs go missing every year. The clip then cuts into a montage featuring missing dog posters stapled to telephone poles.

The commercial then shows the family using “Search Party” from Ring, which “uses AI to help families find lost dogs.”

“Since launch, more than a dog a day has been reunited with their family,” Siminoff continues as a neighborhood of Ring doorbell cameras scans and analyzes the dogs wandering by. “Be a hero in your neighborhood with Search Party. Available to everyone, for free, right now.”