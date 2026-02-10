KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Fly Me to the Moon — Elon Musk Says, ‘YES!’ “To the lay space exploration enthusiasts like me, a lot of what NASA did after the Apollo 17 mission felt like backwards steps. The sclerotic NASA bureaucratic structure was responsible for both the Challenger and Columbia space shuttle disasters. NASA’s recent focus on getting a manned mission back to the moon almost 60 years after that was first accomplished has a sort of Groundhog Day feel to it.”