UGH: OpenAI will reportedly start testing ads in ChatGPT.

A source close to the situation tells CNBC that OpenAI “expects ads to make up less than half of its revenue long term.” Last week, Anthropic showed off a Super Bowl commercial poking fun at OpenAI, saying “ads are coming to AI,” but not to its AI chatbot Claude. The version of the ad that aired during the game was a little less direct after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the campaign “clearly dishonest.”

OpenAI will show ads to logged-in users who use the app for free or subscribe to its cheaper Go subscription. The company says it will “keep your conversations with ChatGPT private from advertisers,” but notes that the ads will still be “optimized based on what’s most helpful to you.” Advertisers won’t have an impact on ChatGPT’s answers, according to OpenAI.