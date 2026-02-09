CONSTITUENT SERVICE: Why is California Protecting 33,179 Criminal Illegal Aliens in its Prisons and Jails?

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons just slammed California Attorney General Rob Bonta with a demand letter: stop playing games with Americans’ lives and start honoring ICE detainers for the over 33,000 criminal illegal aliens rotting in your jails — including cold-blooded murderers, child predators, rapists, and drug traffickers.

Time will tell if California’s insane sanctuary policies will win out in this high-profile case of the rule of law versus virtue-signaling politicians like Bonta and Gavin Newsom. Of course, we know that the innocent citizens of California will be the real victims if the illegals aren’t taken into custody and given a free plane ride out of the country.

So far, though, Newsom and his fellow travelers are winning this battle. In just the past couple of weeks, they’ve turned loose 4,561 criminal illegal aliens. These are people who have 31 homicides, 661 assaults, 574 burglaries, 184 robberies, 1,489 dangerous drug offenses, 379 weapons offenses, and 234 sexual predatory offenses on their rap sheets. It’s a pretty safe bet they haven’t suddenly turned their lives around and given their hearts over to Jesus while they were briefly in custody.