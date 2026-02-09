DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Teen athlete says she was sexually violated by trans wrestler – and the school district did nothing.

A couple of minutes into the 190-pound bout, Kallie found herself face down on the mat – with her opponent’s arm between her legs and fingers pressing into her vagina. Hard.

What happened – and didn’t happen – in the two months that followed highlights the extent to which public school districts in Washington state will go to to protect trans athletes at the expense of girls – and even at the expense of following the law.

Video taken by Kallie’s mom on December 6 captures the disgust and panic in Kallie’s face. She tries to mouth something to her mom: “Her fingers are in my (vagina).”

Her mom can’t make out what she’s saying and is on the wrong side of the mat to see what’s happening to her daughter. The referee is also out of the line of sight.

“I don’t know what she said. I don’t know why her face looked like that,” her mom can be heard saying to someone off camera.

Traumatized and confused, Kallie decided to let her opponent pin her.

“I just wanted the match to be over,” the teen told me, her hands grasping together. I could tell she felt awkward even talking about it.

After the match, Kallie immediately told her mom what happened.

“I couldn’t find my coach,” she said. “There were other matches going on.”

As she waited for a break in action to inform her coach of what she felt like was an intentional sexual assault, a coach from an opposing team came up to her and told her something that would make the ordeal even worse.

Kallie’s opponent was a biological boy.