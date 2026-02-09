MAJA: Japan’s Iron Lady Took a Risk — and Won Big. “Takaichi is also eager to align with other nations that have conservatives in leadership. You could almost say that her slogan is 日本を再び偉大にする — “Make Japan Great Again.” What makes Sanae Takaichi interesting isn’t any slogan, though; it’s the snap election gamble she took and how decisively it paid off.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.