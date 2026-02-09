21ST CENTURY HEADLINES: Swarmbotics Wins US Army Contract for Swarming Ground Robots.

The award stems from Swarmbotics’ performance at last year’s xTechOverwatch competition, where its autonomous ground robotics technology competed against dozens of innovative small business teams.

Designed to operate as swarms, the sUGVs aim to create multiple dilemmas for adversaries at lower cost than traditional manned platforms, reflecting army interest in scalable force multiplication.

Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division assessed autonomous capabilities across ground and airborne systems as part of the evaluation, which was facilitated by the US Army’s Transformation and Training Command and key stakeholders.

“Mass is our objective, by employing swarms of heterogeneous small sUGVs we create multiple dilemmas for our adversaries at fractions of the cost of exquisite platforms,” Swarmbotics chief executive officer Stephen Houghton said.