LOVIN’ IT: McDonald’s Sales Jump 2.4% After They Revived This Old School Strategy.

With its consumer sentiment on the decline (and a U.S. sales dip of 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024), the fast-food giant refocused its efforts on offering more choices at affordable prices.

In January, McDonald’s launched McValue, a new menu and platform that offers popular $5 Meal Deals along with exclusive and local discounts, as well as a “Buy One, Add One for $1” offering, available all day.

“When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a press release. “We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms.”