LOVIN’ IT: McDonald’s Sales Jump 2.4% After They Revived This Old School Strategy.
With its consumer sentiment on the decline (and a U.S. sales dip of 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024), the fast-food giant refocused its efforts on offering more choices at affordable prices.
In January, McDonald’s launched McValue, a new menu and platform that offers popular $5 Meal Deals along with exclusive and local discounts, as well as a “Buy One, Add One for $1” offering, available all day.
“When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said in a press release. “We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms.”
It never ceases to amaze me that even large corporations forget that what their customers value most is… value.