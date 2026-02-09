THE GOODBYE LOOK: Cuba warns airlines they can’t refuel amid Trump tariff threat.

The communist government warned international airlines they can no longer refuel at its main airport in Havana for the next month after Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any nation that supplies Cuba with oil. A-1 jet fuel won’t be available at Jose Marti International Airport beginning Tuesday through March 11, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said in a notice Sunday.

The fuel supply situation on Cuba is critical, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, according to news agency Interfax. However, he didn’t specify whether Moscow is planning to provide oil products to the island.

Russia’s largest airline, Aeroflot, cancelled its Monday commercial flight to Cuba and instead sent the empty plane to pick up stranded tourists, Russia’s tour operators association said in a statement. Aeroflot flights to Cuba have been suspended until late March, it added. The group estimates there are about 4,500 Russians vacationing on the island at present.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, altered its immigration rules to block Cuban citizens from entering the Central American country without a visa. Nearly one in five Cuban residents has fled the island over the past decade amid a worsening economic crisis.