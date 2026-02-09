KURT SCHLICHTER: Men Are Going to Strike Back:

It’s no surprise to anybody who is paying attention that the complex system that governed the relationship of men and women throughout the ages has been disrupted in the last 50 years. Two Helens have recently made a splash talking about this. Helen Andrews gave a powerful speech at last year’s Nat Con that got a lot of attention about the feminization of culture. More recently, Helen Smith, a.k.a. Mrs. @Instapundit, just published her important new book His Side, which commits the revolutionary act of asking men what they think about the current war on the unfair sex. We people with penises are not supposed to talk about any of this stuff. We’re not supposed to talk about how society has changed, for the worse, by the domination of feminine values over our institutions, institutions that were built to greatness through masculine values.