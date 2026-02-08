IOWAHAWK ON THE SUPER BOWL ADS:
I don’t know about you but I have a sudden craving for AI and fat drugs
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 9, 2026
IOWAHAWK ON THE SUPER BOWL ADS:
I don’t know about you but I have a sudden craving for AI and fat drugs
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 9, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.