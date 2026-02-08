ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY:
This is absolutely delicious! Karen Bass is suing Gavin Newsom over the Palisades Fire. They’re eating their own! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6QXqURqWZ7
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 8, 2026
ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY:
This is absolutely delicious! Karen Bass is suing Gavin Newsom over the Palisades Fire. They’re eating their own! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6QXqURqWZ7
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 8, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.