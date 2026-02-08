HALFTIME S***SHOW: Even NFL Players Have No Idea Who Bad Bunny Is (Just Like the Rest of Us).

One of the biggest cultural gaslights from the left over the past few months leading up to today’s Super Bowl has been that we should all know how great halftime performer Bad Bunny is. And, of course, if we don’t know, we’re are (say it with us), ‘RAAAAAYYYCCCIIIISSSS!’ The truth is that before Jay-Z forced this irrelevant artist on the NFL and the nation, most of America had never heard of him. Since his selection, however, the leftist media has been trying to turn him into the biggest thing in music since The Rolling Stones. The Grammys heaped awards on him, the media has hilariously and falsely claimed that Americans are learning Spanish ahead of his performance, and everyone on the left is pretending that they’ve always been big fans. As a part of Generation X (which still has the best music and always will), this writer thought that maybe it’s just a matter of being out of touch with the younger generations. Turns out, not so much. Over the weekend, one reporter decided to ask the NFL players themselves (who are all pretty young) what their favorite Bad Bunny banger was. The responses they gave were nothing short of hilarious. Watch: https://twitter.com/iAnonPatriot/status/2019831743327662508

Back in 2014, Mark Steyn explored “The Holes We Dig:”

I see that today is Courtney Love’s 50th birthday. She’s not my bag musically, but I treasure her for one brief exchange about a decade and a half ago. Circa 1998, Miss Love, lead singer of the popular beat combo Hole, was at a Democrat fundraiser in Hollywood when the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Al Gore, approached her. “I’m a really big fan,” gushed the Vice-President. “Yeah, right,” scoffed Courtney. “Name a song.” The panicked Vice-Panderer floundered helplessly for a few moments until his Secret Service detail moved in and rescued him. As first promulgated by Denis Healey, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, the politician’s First Rule of Holes is: When you’re in one, stop digging. Al introduced us to a Second Rule: When you’re with one, stop pretending to dig her. Hole has since disbanded, but I thank Courtney Love for my favorite social intercourse between a popular singer and a politician since Sinatra sang at the 1956 Democratic convention. At the end of the number, the Speaker of the House, Sam Rayburn, went up and put his arm around him, as politicians are wont to do. “Hands off the threads, creep,” snarled Frank, to the second most powerful man in Washington. If you said “Name a song” to Obama, the pitiful thing is he’d probably be able to. But I would love to hear Jay-Z say “Hands off the threads, creep” to him.

In 1998, Al Gore would have been 50 years old himself, and it’s understandable that, despite his attempts at pandering, a man of his age wouldn’t be expected to know a young rock star’s oeuvre. But of course, far from saying “hands of the threads, creep,” Jay-Z friendship with Obama are the reason why the NFL is placed itself in a position where it’s having a Super Bowl halftime featuring a performer that a 20-something NFL players have never heard of: