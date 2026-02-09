KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems’ Election Fraud Fetish Will Be What Ends America. “Because a collectivist brain rot affects the Democratic hive mind, they want everyone to partake in that misery. While I am having a good time here on the Trump 47 MAGA train, I am ever aware that we’re just one presidential election loss away from the Republic being brought to the cliff edge of oblivion. Look at how much damage the desiccated husk of Joe Biden and his commie puppet masters were able to do in just four short years. If the Dems get another two term president any time soon, we’ll all be speaking Mandarin and forced to watch those crappy movies that Barack Obama makes for Netflix.”