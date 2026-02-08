DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: ‘We’re Not Criminalizing the Unhoused’: How a Homeless Encampment and Drug Dealers Are Destroying a Local Condominium Complex and Turning Its Residents’ Lives Upside Down.

From Prince George’s County, “which has the highest Democratic vote-share of any county in the United States, at 86 percent.”

“The dilapidation of this community was caused directly by the county,” said Phil Dawit, Quasar’s managing director. “The reason it’s so bad now is that everyone let it fester.”

This report is based on emails from county officials, interviews with residents of the Marylander, invoice records and maintenance logs, and dozens of hours of video footage, much of it from the body cameras that Quasar executives wore when they visited the condo.

It reveals a Kafkaesque battle between law-abiding citizens and the left-wing bureaucrats who abandoned them, as officials in a deep blue county vowed to be “compassionate” and avoid “criminalizing the unhoused.”

The costs of that compassion fell predominantly on poor, non-white condo-owners who saw the value of their homes evaporate as vandalism from the encampment pushed the complex into disrepair. That in turn made banks unwilling to finance security upgrades—without which the condo was more susceptible to crime—and caused inspectors to deem many units “unfit for human habitation” after the heating system was vandalized.

The county is now taking the condo to court to enforce an evacuation order against those units. If a judge rules in the county’s favor on Thursday, the residents who for years were terrorized by a homeless encampment will become homeless themselves.

“The people working hard and following laws are on their way to being homeless,” Dawit said. “Meanwhile, the homeless encampment gets to do whatever it wants.”