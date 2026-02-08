QUESTION ASKED: Are You Ready for Some Football? A Review of Football by Chuck Klosterman.

Three weeks ago, my beloved San Francisco 49ers were unceremoniously dispatched from the NFL playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks, who are vying for their second Super Bowl championship today. The result didn’t surprise many; the Niners were hobbled by injuries to many of their best players and, frankly, enjoyed more than a bit of luck in getting as far as they did this past season. But every year, the Grim Reaper comes for all but one team, and my guys could not evade his grip.

More alarmingly, in his new book, the writer Chuck Klosterman predicts the Reaper will soon come for all of football, despite its wild popularity. “Football is doomed,” writes Klosterman, a self-described huge fan of the sport, and, in the future, people “are going to misunderstand why it once mattered as much as it did.” So as you mash your guacamole, ice your beers, and broil your wings in preparation for the big event, be forewarned: America’s favorite game is in trouble.

But the crux of the matter remains the game’s future, or lack thereof. Klosterman surveys the data on CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to the micro-concussions football players suffer, and discerns therein the roots of the game’s undoing. “Should strangers be allowed to do very dangerous, very popular things?” he wonders. And while he answers the question in the affirmative, he’s uncertain suburban moms in the future will feel the same when it comes to their own kids. Coupling the withering of Pop Warner and high school football with the rapid deterioration of the college game—the proliferation of name, image, and likeness contracts; the destruction of traditional conferences; a transfer portal undermining team integrity—Klosterman foresees a sport whose future talent pool will soon be circling the drain, sinking the game’s culture along with it. “It will become obvious,” he predicts, “that football’s century of supremacy, originally built off the game’s ability to reflect and simulate society, had sustained itself through illusory means.”

Much like the game itself, Football isn’t for everyone. Klosterman’s discursive style is extremely idiosyncratic, which makes for lively but occasionally frustrating reading. But his fresh perspectives on the game and its future, delivered with his characteristic wit and verve, provide thoughtful grist alongside your bratwursts and nachos on this glorious day. As Klosterman asserts, “This is an expository obituary, published before the subject has died, delivered by someone who wants to explain why the victim mattered so much to so many.” Here’s hoping he’s wrong: As you watch the Seahawks battle the New England Patriots, keep in mind what you love about the game—and how it can be preserved.