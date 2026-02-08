K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Infamous School Board Trains Staff To Fight ‘Terrorist’ Parents Angry About Trans Bathroom Policy.

The Loudoun County School Board in January hosted a training to teach staff and board members how to fight off “terrorist” parents, according to eyewitnesses.

The closed-door meeting was meant to respond to “terrorist activity” at school board meetings and included dozens of hired actors playing the role of Loudoun County parents, according to 7News. Sources who were present at the meeting told the outlet the actors simulated parents bringing guns into the meeting, and staff were instructed on the same measures students are taught to use in the event of an active shooter situation: “run, hide, and fight.”

Board chair April Chandler referred to the actors as “disruptors” and “agitators,” and mentioned past meetings where parents voiced concerns over some of the district’s actions.

Loudoun County became infamous in 2021 after being exposed for allegedly attempting to cover up a sexual assault in a school bathroom perpetrated by a male student who claimed a transgender identity. The victim’s father was later arrested at a board meeting after he demanded that the board admit they covered up his daughter’s attack.