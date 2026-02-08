BEZOS HASN’T GUTTED THE POST ENOUGH YET: Colin Kaepernick Washington Post story on Super Bowl Sunday draws social media backlash.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was top of mind for The Washington Post ahead of Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Kaepernick was described in the story as Super Bowl LX’s “most relevant” figure despite the 49ers not making it and the subject of the story being out of football for nearly 10 years.

“The game will be played in his former home stadium, in the place where his protest made him a national lightning rod and a global symbol,” Adam Kilgore wrote of Kaepernick. “The social issues swirling around America’s largest sporting spectacle carry distinct echoes of what prompted his actions and what led to his exile. And yet he remains outside the conversation and invisible within the confines of the NFL.”

The story continued to assess Kaepernick’s legacy after he launched a kneeling protest against social injustice in the U.S. and wondered about his voice amid outrage against the Trump administration’s policy on illegal immigration after two deadly incidents involving federal agents in Minnesota.

The story garnered immense reaction on X.