OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH SEXUAL HARASSMENT: Founding member of Time’s Up movement advised Jeffery Epstein two years before launching the anti-sexual harassment organization.

Back in 2018, Time’s Up was the toast of the town, feared and lauded across the industry. The influential anti-sexual harassment group made its splashy debut at the 2018 Golden Globes, in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s downfall, raising $26 million off the backs of his accusers. There were a few missteps early on — a tone-deaf Vogue photo shoot — but overall, Time’s Up organizers deftly consolidated money and power.

And while its mission was to provide victims of sexual assault with financial and legal assistance, the organization seemed to spend more time advocating for A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Emma Stone to get bigger paydays. (Mark Wahlberg gave a $1.5 million donation in Michelle Williams’ name following revelations of a massive pay gap for the reshoots of the film “All the Money in the World.”) What started out as righteousness ended in scandal, and Time’s Up was forced to cease operating in 2023 after it was revealed that the organization had advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo how to counter sexual harassment allegations against him.

But the power grab appears to have been even more craven than previously known. Documents in the Epstein Files suggest that Time’s Up leaders may have been actively engaging with Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle in a bid to launder his disgraced image. The scandalous ploy involved LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, former director of the MIT Media Lab Joichi “Joi” Ito, Steve Bannon and (perhaps most notably to the town) CAA board member and chief innovation officer Michelle Kydd Lee – who now goes by Michelle Kydd.

The whole sordid affair spans the period between 2014 and 2018, long after Epstein’s high-profile 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from girls as young as 14.