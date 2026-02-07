HE’S SUPER-CEREAL, YOU GUYS: Bioethicist: Government Whole Milk Push Is Racist.

The noted bioethicist Art Caplan — with whom I usually disagree, but not always — has really jumped the shark with a column in which he accuses the administration of pushing racism in its publicity promotion of whole milk as part of a healthy diet. From “Is the Recent Effort to Glorify Whole Milk Tainted by Racism?” published in Bioethics Today:

As a student of and writer on the history of science and public health under fascist regimes, I am suspicious. Milk drinking is political. Drinking whole white milk has played a big role in racist and far-right thinking.

That’s the first I have ever heard of such argumentation. Caplan gives examples: