OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH THE WASHINGTON PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM: Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen dies at 91.

Sonny Jurgensen, the Hall of Fame quarterback whose strong arm led to passing records for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders and affable personality made him a beloved figure, has died at the age of 91.

ESPN was on in the locker room of the gym this afternoon, and I watched the newsreader discussing Jurgensen’s pro career by uttering something like “his time playing football in Washington,” as a way to avoid the R-word entirely.

Similarly, if the WaPo’s readers are wondering what happened to its sports section, rest assured its demise was entirely self-inflicted: