WINNING:
BREAKING: An appeals court just lifted a previous judge’s ruling blocking Trump from gutting DEI
DEI is on its deathbed
MASSIVE WIN pic.twitter.com/pyhe44MeE3
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2026
