SHE’S BACK! Douglas Murray: Kamala Harris returning to the political landscape can be best described by Gen Z as ‘cringe.’

If you´re still not clear on what is going on, well, at least Kamala and her team have given us a couple of clues. One is that they have decided to adopt the X-label of “@headquarters_67.”

This is a reference to an online meme briefly popular with some youths some while ago.

The meme — which, like a lot of online memes, is too complicated and unimportant to go into here — signals a desire to be down with the kids.

Unfortunately, the meme was already long dead and buried even before Kamala and her social media geniuses decided to dig it up and batter its corpse one final time.

Even CNN has admitted that this attempt to look cool is almost the epitome of what the kids might call “cringe.”

Kamala couldn’t have looked more out of sync if she’d started talking about Pepe the Frog.