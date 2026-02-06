‘VERY REVEALING!’ One Short Word in AOC’s WaPo Layoffs Take Gives Away How Dems View the Media.

The left have viewed the Post as “our media” for quite some time. In the fall of 2006, Bill Clinton told a Washington Post interviewer, that “There is an expectation among Democrats that establishment old media organizations are de facto allies — and will rebut political accusations and serve as referees on new-media excesses.”

That’s a pretty mild way to describe what the media would shortly morph into a year later, as Obama worship went into overdrive, followed by everything we’ve seen over the last decade to attack the Bad Orange Man.