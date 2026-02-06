LATEST LEFTIST MONOMANIA ACHIEVED:

Tweet continues:

No matter how many times the Democratic Party goes back to its same old dirty tricks, they can always count on the same gullible, impressionable, low-info fools to keep falling for it.

QED: Team GB skier urinates ‘F— ICE’ in snow at Winter Olympics.

A Team GB athlete has launched a stinging attack on the ICE agency ahead of the opening ceremony at the Winter Games, urinating the words “F— ICE” into the snow.

Gus Kenworthy, a British-American model and actor, who has come out of retirement to appear for Team GB in freestyle skiing, posted the message on his Instagram account on Wednesday before confirming his methodology with a follow-up message. “My last post was pee so it only felt appropriate to follow it up with a lil’ dump… of photos from January. Yes, I’m a child,” he told his 1.2 million followers.