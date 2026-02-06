CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: It Was Inevitable: Virginia Bill to Ban and Confiscate ‘High Capacity’ Magazines Advances.

On January 27, the Senate Courts of Justice Committee advanced a substitute version of SB749, banning commonly-owned firearms and their magazines. This substitute version defines a “large capacity ammunition feeding device” to include standard capacity magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The bill then provides,

B. Any person who imports, sells, barters, transfers, purchases, or possesses a large capacity ammunition feeding device is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The legislation doesn’t grandfather magazines possessed prior to the ban. The legislation is magazine confiscation, as current owners would be forced to dispossess themselves of their lawfully acquired property or face a Class 1 misdemeanor. A Class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in prison and up to a $2,500 fine.