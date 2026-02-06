BILL AYERS AND BERNARDINE DOHRN SMILE:
At this point, how can you not call the Democrat party a terrorist organization? https://t.co/67Ww4SZTaP
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 5, 2026
BILL AYERS AND BERNARDINE DOHRN SMILE:
At this point, how can you not call the Democrat party a terrorist organization? https://t.co/67Ww4SZTaP
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 5, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.