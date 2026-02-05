BILL MAHER: “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but where does QAnon go for the apology?”
“You know, I mean, QAnon, which believed in lots of really ridiculous things like, you know, Democrats eat babies…but they were kind of harping a lot on the idea that the elites are running this pedophile ring.”
“Now with all that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, there’s a little more than smoke.”
MAHER: “So you know, I mean, QAnon, yes — a lot of crazy there, but you know what?”
“You weren’t totally wrong about that one, guys.”
Bill Maher couldn’t believe he was actually saying it — but he asked the question anyway:
“Where does QAnon go for the apology?”
When Stephen A. Smith asked his thoughts on the Clintons appearing in the Epstein files, Maher noticed one group had been way ahead of the curve on… pic.twitter.com/QH0CpBYBz0
— Overton (@overton_news) February 5, 2026
Earlier, from Mark Steyn: Paedos All the Way Down.