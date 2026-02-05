BILL MAHER: “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but where does QAnon go for the apology?”

“You know, I mean, QAnon, which believed in lots of really ridiculous things like, you know, Democrats eat babies…but they were kind of harping a lot on the idea that the elites are running this pedophile ring.”

“Now with all that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, there’s a little more than smoke.”

MAHER: “So you know, I mean, QAnon, yes — a lot of crazy there, but you know what?”

“You weren’t totally wrong about that one, guys.”