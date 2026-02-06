KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: An Entertaining Treasury Secretary Is the Trump 47 Bonus Prize. “I was so caught up in enjoying the work that all of the above mentioned people were doing that I hadn’t yet gotten around to appreciating the way that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent was handling the hostiles. Hey, I can only pay attention to so many people at once, but I’m noticing now.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.