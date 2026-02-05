TONIGHT WE’RE GONNA PARTY LIKE IT’S 1899: Murder rate hits lowest since 1900, Leavitt says Trump crackdown made it happen. “Leavitt goes on to list some of the Trump administration’s most prominent crime statistics such as the FBI increasing its violent crime arrests by 100% in 2025 compared to the year prior and also conducting more than 67,000 arrests since Trump’s inauguration. Compared to the same time period of the year prior, under the Biden administration, this marks a 197% increase in overall arrests, the administration said.”

Deporting criminal illegals helped, too.