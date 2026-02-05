BAD BUNNY IS SKIP BAYLESS APPROVED! Skip Bayless gets brutally honest about Bad Bunny and ‘boring, cliche’ football players ahead of Super Bowl LX.

A frequent critic of the NFL, Skip Bayless is applauding the league and partner Roc Nation for picking Bad Bunny to headline Sunday’s halftime show Santa Clara.

‘I thought it was an inspired, different sort of choice,’ Bayless told the Daily Mail at this week’s NFL Crucial Catch dinner in San Francisco, hosted by the American Cancer Society. ‘He’s the most downloaded artist in the world, so good for the NFL.’

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny is the Grammy Award-winning musician, actor and Donald Trump critic detested by conservatives for his Spanish lyrics and anti-ICE stance. But while some are furious to see him get the biggest stage in music, Bad Bunny has intrigued Bayless, albeit in small doses.

‘You know, it’s funny,’ Bayless began. ‘I thought he was not good, [but] great, in Happy Gilmore 2 because he stole it. He’s a very gifted actor, and I like him on Saturday Night Live. I like him a lot.

‘And the music, I haven’t gotten into yet, I try,’ he continued. ‘And then I heard a song today that I liked, and maybe I’m too out of the demo, but all I know about Bad Bunny is: He is extremely talented in many, many ways, so I’m happy. I liked [the decision].’