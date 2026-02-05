ROGER KIMBALL: We are rapidly approaching the denouement of the 2020 election drama.

Commenting on the tsunami of news crashing out from Georgia, the great Cleta Mitchell, who advised President Trump when he contested the Georgia election results, noted that on the morning of election day, November 4, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Trump led by 103K votes with only 94K ballots left. “Four days later,” Mitchell noted:

[T]here were 300K more ballots, including 148K absentee ballots from Fulton County. That’s 25,535 more ballots than voters, more than double Biden’s margin. Over 133K ballot images were deleted. Zero of 148 Fulton County tabulators had the required tapes. Nearly 7K fictitious ballots remain certified, and no one investigated.

Then there is the news about Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Grand jury testimony that was just unsealed revealed that Kemp told the chief of Georgia Bureau of Investigation not to [investigate] allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, Saying he was a “team player,” the official dropped the case.

The mask is being ripped off as I write. A Gestalt shift in The Narrative is underway. Wikipedia says that Cleta Mitchell “aided Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the election results and pressure election officials to ‘find’ sufficient votes for him to win.” How long will it be before the site is forced to note instead that she aided the president in his efforts to get to the truth in Fulton County? What happened in Georgia is just one falling domino in the giant reversal that is taking place. A lot of reputedly “impossible” things are in the process of being revealed.